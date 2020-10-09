Stock photo of an ultrasound machine with a digital screen with probe. A unit was included among equipment and medicine stolen from the Peace River Veterinary Clinic, Thursday. (Supplied, RCMP)

Valuable veterinary equipment and medicine has been reported stolen from a vet clinic in Peace River. The RCMP says the Peace River Veterinary Clinic was broken into in the early hours of Thursday, October 8th.

The medication stolen was for use in animals is are considered extremely dangerous for human use when not prescribed by a physician. Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at the clinic Hannah Pope says a fatality is likely if the medications are used improperly.

“Some of the medications would most certainly be lethal if a human ingested one or two drops,” she says.

The stolen medication includes diazepam, Torbugesic, ketamine, Dormosedan, Rompun, T-61, and Acevet. Among the equipment stolen was a digital X-Ray machine computer with X-ray plate, ultrasound machine with a digital screen and probe, a nebulizer, and dental equipment including drills with long shafts used for horse dentistry.

Pope notes many of the items and equipment would have limited use or utility outside the veterinary world, however, are extremely valuable to her ability to provide necessary quality treatment to the animals under her care. The RCMP is investigating the incident and is asking the public for any information they may have that could identify those responsible.