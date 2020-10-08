Just one day after a fire advisory was issued for the Grande Prairie Forest Area, it has been lifted. Alberta Wildfire says as of 1 p.m. on October 8th, the advisory is no longer in effect.

The wildfire danger for the region has also been dropped to low.

“The cool humid weather and the forecast for rain showers through the weekend has lowered the fire danger in our area,” says Wildfire Information Officer Kelly Burke.

As of Thursday, there are two wildfires burning in the forest area. Both have reportedly been turned over to the responsible party to be extinguished. Since March 1st, there have been 47 wildfires in the Grande Prairie Forest Area, burning a total of 46 hectares.