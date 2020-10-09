The Government of Alberta is hoping to create forest industry jobs through the harvest and reforestation of a large swath of deciduous forest near Grande Prairie. New timber quotas being assigned will distribute timber that is part of the annual allowable cut in forest management units to logging operators.

Roughly 70 kilometres northwest of Grande Prairie, there are approximately 51,000 cubic metres of unallocated deciduous AAC within an area dubbed Forest Management Unit G16. Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreesen says the goal is to maximize benefits to the local and provincial economies, as well as to the environment and regional communities.

“We know that forests need to be managed to remain healthy. Through our Forest Jobs Action Plan, we will keep forests healthy and help create jobs by reducing wildfire risk and pest infestations,” he says. “This transparent, open competition will find the best fit for the needs of the area and create jobs right here in Alberta.”

Officials with the province say there is an additional 21,000 cubic metres of unassigned coniferous AAC within a Forest Management Unit labelled S22, about 300 kilometres north of Edmonton.