15-year-old Anastasia Ibach is chopping off her hair in support of cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and other intensive treatment. A fundraiser she launched to pair with donating her hair generated over $2,000 in a matter of days. (Supplied, Mathew Ibach)

A teen from Grande Prairie is cutting off her hair in support of cancer patients who have lost theirs during chemotherapy and other treatments. 15-year-old Anastasia Ibach recently launched a fundraiser that has gathered immediate support from the community.

Anastasia says she was moved to do something after seeing people in her life struggle through battles with cancer.

“I wanted to do something to support them and help them, so I decided to [launch] this fundraiser,” she says.

Organizations such as Angel Hair for Kids require lengths of at least 10 to 12 inches of hair that have been braided or set into a ponytail to be of adequate length for making wigs. Anastasia says she will be chopping off the full 12 inches.

“I’ve been growing it out for years planning to cut and donate it. Over the summer it came to me that I should shave my head,” she says. “One of my friends said if I want, she’ll shave her head with me so that I’ll have a bit of support around the school.”

According to information available through the A Child’s Voice Foundation, it takes 10 to 12 donations of hair and roughly $2,000 to make a single hair prosthesis. Anastasia says her original goal for her fundraiser was to generate $1,000, though she was convinced by her father to shoot for the full $2,000 necessary.

In less than a week since launch, Anastasia’s campaign has already exceeded its goal. At the time of publication, the “Let’s Shave Anna” fundraiser on Canadahelps.org exceeded $2,300. She adds she’s not through just yet and pushing just a little higher.

“I was definitely not expecting to get to my goal in three days,” says Anastasia. “I’m hoping that it’ll maybe reach $2,500 and I think it’s probably going to reach that goal based on how high it’s climbed already.”

A hairdresser from Art and Soul Hair Studio has volunteered their time to cut Anastasia’s hair and shave her head. All the proceeds as well as the hair will be sent to Angel Hair for Kids.

The donation centre Ibach has launched will close on October 16th, and she will be cutting her hair the following day. Until the cutoff date, donations can be submitted through Anastasia’s fundraising page.