County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Services responded to a wildland fire approximately two hectares in size on October 6th. (County of Grande Prairie)

A fire advisory is now in effect for the Grande Prairie Forest Area. Alberta Wildfire has designated the wildfire danger rating to be high in the zone.

Residents are being advised to use caution when recreating in areas with dead and dry grass. Off-Highway vehicles for example can start wildfires. Users can easily help to prevent sparks and fires by checking their hotspots frequently for debris, as well as to check that their mufflers and spark arrestors are working properly.

Despite the advisory, safe campfires are still allowed, and existing fire permits will remain valid. Open fires such as brush or bonfires will not be allowed; nor will burn barrels, incinerators or fireworks launched over the affected area.

For those recreating in the vicinity, Alberta Wildfire reminds users to properly extinguish any safe campfires before leaving, and never to leave a fire unattended.

Since March 1st, there have been 47 wildfires in the local region, including in the Kleskun Creek valley on October 6th. There are currently four active wildfires burning in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.

Alberta Wildfire says the advisory will remain in effect until conditions improve.