A hockey player who got their start in Grande Prairie is on their way to the NHL. Kaiden Guhle was selected 16th overall in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens.

Guhle played minor hockey in the Swan City for several years before moving to Sherwood Park. The defenceman has spent the last couple of seasons with the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League, notching 11 goals and 29 assists in the 2019-2020 season.

Guhle is following in his brother’s footsteps, as Brendan Guhle was drafted into the NHL in 2015. He currently plays playing for the San Diego Gulls in the American Hockey League and played 30 games with the Anaheim Ducks last season.

Going into the 2020 draft, Grande Prairie native Ethan Edwards was ranked 77th overall of North American skaters. Garin Bjorklund, who was born and raised in Grande Prairie, was ranked fifth overall of North American goalies.