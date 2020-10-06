County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Services are responding to a wildland fire approximately two hectares in size. (County of Grande Prairie)

County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Services from Teepee Creek, Sexsmith, Bezanson and Dunes stations have been dispatched to a wildland fire in the Kleskun Creek valley near Range Road 31 east of Teepee Creek.

Ground crews and a helicopter are currently on-site working to contain and extinguish the fire, which currently occupies an estimated one to two hectares. County of Grande Prairie authorities say the fire is not currently threatening any properties, however, smoke may be visible in the area.

Crews will be working until dark tonight and will return tomorrow to further respond to the incident.

The cause of the fire is not currently known and will be investigated by the County Fire Marshall. Residents are being asked to remain clear of the area and to be aware of emergency personnel, vehicles and aircraft operating in the area.