Four new active cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie as of October 5th. The City now contains roughly 20 per cent of all active cases in the AHS North Zone.

AHS confirmed four new active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie in their latest update. As there were no additional recoveries, the city now contains 19 active cases.

One recovery was noted in the County of Grande Prairie, dropping the municipality to three remaining active cases. A total of 60 people have so far recovered from the virus in the area. The County of Northern lights also saw a single case recovery, marking the municipality as COVID-19 free.

Elsewhere in the peace country, one new case of COVID-19 was recorded in each of the Municipal District of Smoky River, and Saddle Hills County. Both municipalities currently contain a single active case. No other changes were recorded as of October 5th in the Peace Country.

The City of Grande Prairie now contains roughly 20 per cent of active COVID-19 cases within the AHS North Zone. As of the latest update, four people remain in hospitals in AHS North Zone region, none of whom require intensive care.

AHS confirmed 276 new active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on October 5th, of 17,654 tests completed. A total of 1,900 active cases remain in the province, and 17,030 cases have been confirmed to have fully recovered. One person in the Calgary Zone was reported to have died from a COVID-19 related illness in as of the update.