PETA posted a "ThanksVegan" billboard on 100 ST and 115 Ave near Safeway to advertise an alternative to the iconic turkey this Thanksgiving. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

“ThanksVegan”, a term being promoted by PETA as Thanksgiving fast approaches, aims to encourage people to gobble up vegan feasts instead of the iconic turkeys or hams this holiday. The organization recently launched a billboard in Grande Prairie, one of many across Canada, advertising the vegan alternative.

The billboard is being displayed on the Ernie’s Sports Experts billboard cycle, sitting on the corner of 110 Street and 115 Avenue. The ad campaign partners with grocery stores to spotlight “ready-to-roast” vegan turkeys and other animal-free options.

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk says the iconical poultry birds are every bit as capable of personified emotions as people.

“When it comes to having feelings, loving their families, and valuing their lives, turkeys are individuals, just as much as humans are,” she says. “PETA offers tips, recipes, and more so that everyone can have a delicious ThanksVegan meal that leaves gentle birds off the table.”

The American animal rights organization has also published a “ThanksVegan,” recipe guide online.