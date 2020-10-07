The Wolverines Wheelchair Sports Association is getting a little bit of extra financial aid from the City of Grande Prairie. During Monday’s city council meeting, a grant of $15,000 was approved to be allocated to the association from the city’s Strategic Initiatives Fund.

Mayor Bill Given says councillors had previously discussed opening an opportunity for groups and organizations, such as the Wolverines, which may be struggling through the pandemic, to potentially receive a helping hand.

“We recognize that there may be a number of different community organizations that saw their revenues impacted by an inability to provide services or an inability to fundraise through the pandemic,” he explains.

“The Wolverines are one of the first to come forward and in their situation, the $15,000 really helps their organization with some of the overhead that they face and will help keep them afloat through the course of the pandemic,” Given adds.

The Wolverines Wheelchair Sports Association operates programs such as wheelchair basketball, sledge hockey, and handcycle, among others, as well as running awareness initiatives spotlighting the abilities of disabled individuals.

Given notes the association has come to play a key part in the community, especially for those who may struggle with mobility.

“They do such an important role in so many people’s lives and ensuring there are options and supports for people who may have mobility issues but want to maintain healthy, active lifestyles.”