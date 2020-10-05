A total of eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the weekend. The data, which is an accumulation of three days worth of Alberta Health Services test results, pushes the new total in the city to 15 active and 94 recovered cases of the virus.

New cases of COVID-19 have also been reported in the County of Grande Prairie. Two new cases of the virus go along with four recovered cases, for a new total of four active and 59 recoveries.

Across the province, a total of 578 new cases of the virus were reported as of October 4th. AHS says the breakdown of cases shows 97 new cases on October 2nd, 263 on October 3rd, and 218 on October 4th. The 578 cases were confirmed from just under 46,000 tests.

Eight deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported over the weekend, including six in the AHS Edmonton zone, two in the AHS Calgary zone, and one from the AHS Central Zone. 280 people have now lost their lives as a result of COVID-19 in Alberta.