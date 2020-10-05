A pair of Grande Prairie temperature records fell in consecutive days this past weekend. According to Environment Canada, both the maximum low temperature and maximum temperature records were toppled.

The 26.3 degrees recorded on Saturday trumped the former record of 24.8 set way back in 1980. Meanwhile, the 9.1 degrees recorded on Sunday, is a full 8 degrees higher than the average for the season.

The two records over the weekend represent the 43rd and 44th weather records set in 2020.