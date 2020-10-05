Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing woman. Police say 40-year-old Kristen Jackman was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on September 6th.

Jackman is described as standing approximately 5’1″, weighing 105 pounds with blonde hair. Authorities say there is concern for Kristen’s well-being, and are urging anyone with information to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).