Commuters are being advised to detour around Range Road 85 south of Township Road 722 starting October 6th. A section of the road will be closed while a culvert is being replaced.

The County of Grande Prairie suggests using Range Road 90, Township Road 720, Township Road 722 and Highway 724 to travel around the closure. Weather permitting, the upgrade is scheduled to see completion by mid-October.

The culvert replacement is included within a $42 million budget from the County in road construction projects, including $2 million to repair roads damaged by spring flooding. Also budgeted is $515,000 for ditch cleaning throughout 2020.

A complete list of scheduled road construction projects has been made available on the County of Grande Prairie website.