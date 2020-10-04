It’s estimated $125,000 worth of damage has been done by a fire at a home in Westpointe. It was reported to the Grande Prairie Fire Department just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

When they arrived at 81 Avenue, it’s reported smoke and fire had engulfed the home and its attached garage. Firefighters say they were able to quickly extinguish the flames and stop tbem from spreading further through the home and to its neighbours.

The fire department says that no one was injured in the blaze, but notes that a family has been displaced by the significant smoke damage. The cause of the fire is being investigated.