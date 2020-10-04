The Grande Prairie Museum is hosting its annual Heritage Village Folktales Tour on October 16th and 17th. The event is a guided tour featuring historical stories with both fact and fictional elements. The tour stories look to include something for everyone with story themes ranging from spooky to curious.

The tour will be hosted outdoors so guests are encouraged to dress accordingly for the weather. Each day will offer two tours; one starting at 7 p.m. and one at 8:30 p.m.

Physical distancing will be required, in compliance with standard AHS protocols. Masks and gloves will be available at the door, but not required to be worn.

Tickets are $20 per person and must be purchased online in advance. Any questions can be directed to the museum at 780-830-7090.