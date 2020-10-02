Two people have been hospitalized after a vehicle drove off the end of Range Road 94 and into the river valley below. Wembley Fire Chief Matthew Smith says despite the soil berm in place to prevent such crashes, the particular direction and speed of the vehicle were enough to carry it over the embankment.

The passenger, a 50-year-old from Saskatchewan was able to remove themselves from the vehicle and get to a nearby residence for help. The driver, a 48-year-old from Wembley was still in the truck and required emergency assistance when first responders arrived.

“The first responders worked together with Wembley Fire Department, and then we brought the rope rescue team in from the County of Grande Prairie Station 17,” he says. “We got the patient out, got him on a backboard and we used the rope team as a haul team to help bring the patient up to the top [where] STARS took over patient care.”

The driver was taken by STARS by air-ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital. The passenger was transported on the ground to the hospital in stable condition.

Smith says a recommendation from the fire department as well as the homeowner who lives in the area will be submitted to the County of Grande Prairie to establish additional signage or a blockade near or at the site. Smith adds, according to the homeowner, this is not the first time a collision has occurred at that location, as well as many near-misses have been observed.