There will be traffic delays in the Countryside North and South areas over the next month. The City of Grande Prairie says it will be repaving 92 Street north of 67 Avenue to 72 Avenue and 68 Avenue from west of Resources Road to 86 Street.

The asphalt overlay will start Friday and should take until the end of October. Landscaping in the area will also be repaired.

Vehicles and pedestrians will be able to get through the area but traffic will be down to alternating lanes and delays are expected.

The city will also start work on October 5th replacing more traffic signals. Three locations along the old Highway 43 corridor will have the infrastructure fully replaced, including 100 Street and 124 Avenue, 121 Avenue, and 104 Avenue.

Minor upgrades will also be done to 84 Avenue and Poplar Drive, 116 Avenue and Lakeland Drive, 68 Avenue and Resources Road, and 68 Avenue and 108 Street. The city says there could be some lane closures, but they will be avoided during peak hours when possible.