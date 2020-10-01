Alberta Health Services is following-up with people whose COVID-19 test results were not successfully delivered by the automated text message or autodialer systems between September 10th and September 29th.

Albertans whose results were impacted by the issue will receive a phone or text follow-up from AHS, a process which has already started. Only those with negative results will have been impacted as all positive results are followed up by a direct phone anyway.

AHS says the error that caused this issue was identified and fixed up this week. In addition to consenting to receiving test results by text or autodialer, Albertans are reminded that results are also available by signing up for the MyHealth Records system online.