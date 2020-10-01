A man with warrants out of Grande Prairie has been arrested in Acheson. Parkland and Enoch RCMP say he was taken into custody after getting reports that he was in Glowing Embers Park with a loaded shotgun.

The suspect was known to police and a warrant for his arrest issued out of Grande Prairie was among several he was wanted for, including fleeing from police and dangerous driving.

28-year-old Wade Sperling of Barrhead was arrested while allegedly in possession of a loaded shotgun and nearly 15 grams of meth. According to police, several other stolen items were located during a search, and it’s alleged that while in custody, the suspect damaged a police vehicle.

Sperling has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, resisting arrest, mischief, three counts of unlawful possession of identity documents, and possession of a controlled substance.

Warrants for Sperling’s arrest had also previously been issued out of St. Albert and Barrhead. He is scheduled to appear at Stony Plain Provincial Court on October 7th.