The County of Grande Prairie saw one new active case of COVID-19 and one recovery as of the Thusday update (Supplied, AHS)

AHS confirmed a single new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the County of Grande Prairie, alongside one recovered case. The County now contains seven active cases of COVID-19, and 54 people are considered to have fully recovered.

One recovery was also noted in the Northern Sunrise County, bringing the tally to two active cases and seven recoveries. No other changes were recorded in the Peace Country as of the Thursday update.

Active case numbers in the AHS North Zone dropped to 102, and there are no longer any cases requiring intensive care within the region.

There is just shy of 1,600 active cases of COVID-19 remaining in Alberta. Of those, 64 people are in hospitals, 12 of whom are in intensive care. Two additional deaths in the Edmonton zone were noted in the Thursday update.