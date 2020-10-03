Enforcement officers will be putting an additional focus on vehicle standards in taxis and limousines through the month of October. The City of Grande Prairie’s Bylaw Enforcement Education Program will see license inspectors and Peace Officers performing more vehicle safety inspections to ensure minimum standards are either met or exceeded.

Taxi inspections are completed a minimum of twice annually per vehicle to ensure they remain safe for patron use.

The public is also encouraged to contact enforcement services if they have compliments or concerns regarding drivers and vehicles. The number identifying the taxi unit can be found on the sides and rear of each vehicle.