The COVID-19 outbreak at Homesteader Lodge in Hines Creek is considered over. One was declared in late August by Alberta Health Services, with eight cases confirmed at that time.

North Peace Housing Foundation Executive Director Tammy Menssa says the lodge will continue to implement enhanced monitoring for all residents and staff and will maintain infection prevention and control measures as required.

“A heartfelt thank you to residents, family, and the community for all the support throughout the Outbreak; it was a very stressful and challenging time for everyone affected,” she says. “Once again, I cannot express enough gratitude to the management and staff at the Homesteader Lodge for going above and beyond every day to keep our residents safe.”

An outbreak scenario in acute care and continuing care facilities is declared by Alberta Health Services when two or more positive cases are confirmed, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred. It is considered over when four weeks have passed with no new cases.