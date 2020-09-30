For the 21st consecutive year, the Swan City Rotary Club’s Cars for Christmas Lottery is back in the Grande Prairie region, with officials suggesting there has never been a more important time to support local community groups.

The number of community groups has more than doubled in 2020, with a total of 13 groups, including, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Grande Prairie, Camp Tamarack Association GP Catholic Schools Education, and PARDS among those receiving funds from ticket sales.

Lottery Director Dave Cook says the online and phone sales will kick off October 1st, with Prairie Mall Kiosk sales expected to launch on October 27th. He adds they decided to begin with a virtual lottery because of the impact on potential sales.

“We put a lot of energy and effort to be ready for this one,” he adds. “So many organizations rely on the support from our community, and this is a major one…and we want to the success for not us, but it’s really for them.”

Cook says they are excited to help out where they can in the community, and hopes residents in the area know just how important their contributions will be when it comes to helping those organizations. He says the groups selected went through a selection committee.

“Our criteria was need, obviously, and also tying into the impacts associated with the pandemic, their abilities to help us get through that, and their reach virtually, as well.”

The grand prize for the 2020 Swan City Rotary Club Cars for Christmas Lottery is a 2021 GMC Yukon Denali and $10,000 in cash. You can find more information on the Rotary Club website.