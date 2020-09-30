The Grande Prairie Council for lifelong learning is launching three new programs this fall. As is common with programs offered by the Council, the learning opportunities are geared to support adults and families, including barriered learners and immigrants in the Grande Prairie area.

The new programs include entrepreneurship training for newcomers needing help to network and mentorship to start their business; employment awareness training for those seeking knowledge of employment skills to better settle in the area; as well as English and community connections, which offers training on Canadian culture, parenting, money, safety, and community resources.

Council Executive Director Darrell Wiens says despite the pandemic, it’s never a bad time to pick up some new skills and connections.

“In these times, these are exciting opportunities to support newcomers and immigrants to be fully engaged in our community,” he says.

Going on 35 years of operation, the council is a non-profit charitable organization governed by a board of directors and 17 staff. Their program library includes resources covering everything from basic computer literacy skills to Volunteer Tutoring and GED Exam prep. According to the Council, some of their programs are made possible by funding from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada.

More information about Council programs is available online, and it can be noted that regular activities adhere to COVID-19 safety standards which have been set by Alberta Health Services