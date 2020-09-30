The Grande Prairie and District Golden Age Centre is teaming up with the Grande Spirit Foundation to help make the holidays a little more merry and bright for seniors in the region. The first annual “Angel Tree for Seniors” will see gifts and other holiday treats delivered to seniors who may not otherwise have anything to open.

Organizer Ruth Barnes says it will, in essence, be the region’s largest Secret Santa.

“It is anonymous in a sense, as we didn’t know how to handle actually giving names,” she says. “We are going to know the names, but the people adopting them aren’t; it will be generic.”

Barnes says the need for the event was never more evident than during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. She says they saw many seniors sitting at home alone, with their mental and physical health deteriorating. That’s when the plans to try to help boost their spirits began in earnest.

“I want to service as many people as we can; I want people to be happy, feel loved and cared about.”

Anyone wishing to take part is urged to provide the centre with the profile and wishes of a senior they know who they believe would be well suited for the program. The deadline to nominate a senior is November 1st, after which they will be matched with an angel who will shop for them based on the information provided. For more information, call the Grande Prairie and District Golden Age Centre at 780-532-5818.