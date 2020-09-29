Frost advisory issued over Peace Region
(Erica Fisher MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
A frost advisory has been issued in the Grande Prairie area. The advisory covers an area reaching up to Peace River, also stretching to Beaverlodge and Valleyview.
Environment Canada says temperatures will approach freezing tonight under clear skies and calm winds. Frost may damage crops in frost-prone areas should weather permit its formation.
Residents are encouraged to continue to monitor updates and forecasts as they are issued.