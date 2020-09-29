The risk of a wildfire Grande Prairie Forest Area has been raised to moderate. Alberta Wildfire says fall can produce some excellent conditions for fires to spark, as cold mornings and breezy afternoons creates a plethora of vegetation that ignites easily and can spread fast in windy weather.

Officials are reminding all residents that if they are burning inside the Grande Prairie Forest Area without a permit, it is considered a wildfire. Residents are also being reminded not to do any burning during gusty conditions. Since March 1st, there have been 42 wildfires in the Grande Prairie Forest Area that have burned more than 22 hectares.