A Grande Prairie photographer is being recognized by her peers across the globe. On Tuesday, Owner and operator of Noelle Mirabella Photography Cassandra Jones was awarded a bronze medal for Team Canada from the portrait category at the World Photographic Cup.

Jones says the winners were meant to be announced in March but due to COVID-19, she was waiting on the results for the better part of half a year. However, she says it was well worth the wait.

“You could have knocked me over with a feather, I was just so surprised,” she says. “It’s a really special experience to win such a prestigious award but as a part of a team representing my country and to be included with some of the most talented artists in the world is a massive honour.”

The winning photograph was taken of her son Flynn in a local apple orchard. She says it was during the wildfire in the summer of 2018, and since that day, she has been unable to replicate the condition. She adds that it’s unlikely she will ever get a moment in which everything falls into place quite the same again.

“Back when we had the really heavy wildfire smoke, and it was just one of those nights where the sun was setting and it was trying so hard to poke through all of the smoky haze we had. The leaves had this totally iridescent metallic glow to them, and it was just one of those one in a million shots.”

More of Jones’ work can be found on Facebook.