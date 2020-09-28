Only two active cases of COVID-19 remain in the City of Grande Prairie according to the latest numbers released by AHS on Monday. (Supplied, AHS)

Three cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie are now being considered to have fully recovered. According to the latest update from AHS, only two active cases remain in the city.

Three recoveries were also recorded in the County of Northern Lights, alongside one new active case of COVID-19. The municipality now has two remaining active cases among 53 recoveries and no fatalities.

The only other change to COVID-19 numbers in the Peace Country was one recovered case in Clear Hills County. The municipality only has one active case of COVID-19 remaining.

There are a total of 133 active cases in the AHS North Zone as of the September 28th update. Six of whom are currently in hospitals with one person requiring intensive care.

Across Alberta, 1,549 active cases of COVID-19 remain. A total of 406 new cases were confirmed over the course of the weekend. Among the active cases, 63 people are currently hospitalized, with 15 of whom requiring intensive care. Nearly 16,000 people have recovered province-wide, and 265 people have died from COVID-19 related illnesses. Over 1 million people in Alberta have now been tested for COVID-19; the milestone was reached on Sunday.