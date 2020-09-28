The local outbreak scenario at the Del-Air Lodge in Manning, Alta has been declared over by AHS (Supplied, NPHF)

As of Friday afternoon, the North Peace Housing Foundation released the outbreak at the Del Air Lodge in Manning, Alta to be over. The declaration was officially made by AHS Communicable Disease Control.

Though no residents within the lodge have tested positive for COVID-19, the centre will continue to implement enhanced monitoring of both residents and staff. Ongoing Infection Prevention and Control measures will also remain in place as required.

According to the Housing Foundation, all regular activities at the facility have resumed. Residents and staff are described as happy and relieved the outbreak scenario has ended, and it had remained contained over the duration.