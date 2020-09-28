Grande Prairie- Wapiti MLA Travis Toews will be in Sexsmith on Friday for an outdoor town hall meeting. If the weather is deemed unfavourable, the meeting will be moved to an indoor location.

Toews has specified a maximum of 50 people will be allowed to attend the town hall. Parties interested in attending are required to notify the minister via email, including the name, phone number, address and email address for each person who would like to attend.

The minister requests those who plan to attend also forward any questions they have or issues they would like discussed ahead of the event.

Location details and directions will be provided to attendees via email confirming their attendance. Priority will go to residents who have not yet attended a town hall and wish to do so. Health Guidelines must be followed as per the AHS recommendations.

The minister recently told MyGrandePrairieNow Alberta must continue to rear in its spending to closer align with its neighbouring provinces.

The time established for Minister Toews’ meeting in Sexsmith on October 2nd is 5 p.m.