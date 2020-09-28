One of two mobile breast screening trailers (supplied by screeningforlife.ca)

Women aged 50-74 will soon have local access to mammograms when the Screen Test program arrives in Hythe next month.

A mobile mammography trailer will be stationed at the Hythe Legion on from October 19th-21st. Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling 1-800-667-0604.

Alberta Health Services says due to COVID-19, Screen Test is taking a number of precautions to ensure the safety of our clients and staff. Details will be shared when you call to book your appointment.

The Screen Test program works to improve access to cancer screening for women in northern Alberta communities where mammograms are not readily available.