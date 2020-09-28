The MD of Greenview has launched an app which it hopes will provide residents a more streamlined approach to municipal services.

Officials say the new MD of Greenview Mobile App enables users to receive important push notifications, call departments directly, and access services and resources from one place. The push notifications will allow for, according to officials, real-time updates in emergency scenarios. Those who download the app will also be able to report a problem directly to municipal staff, which will then deliver the report directly to the department needed.

“Continued improvements to vital communications for residents and stakeholders in our municipality is important to Greenview Council,” says Reeve Dale Smith.

“Greenview is pleased to provide this free custom mobile application and hope that this additional method of communication will assist residents and stakeholders to report concerns and issues easily as well as stay up to date with Greenview news and alerts.”

The app is available for both iPhone and Android users.