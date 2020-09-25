The County of Grande Prairie saw the only two new cases of COVID-19 in the Peace Country on Friday. (Supplied, AHS)

The County of Grande Prairie saw the only new cases of COVID-19 in the Peace Country on Friday. AHS confirmed two additional cases, making a total of 11 currently active in the municipality.

Two case recoveries were recorded in the County of Northern Lights. Four active cases remain in the county and the tally of recoveries has reached 50 people. No other changes in COVID-19 numbers were recorded in the Peace Country.

In the AHS North Zone, there are currently 129 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, four are in hospitals, though none are currently in ICU.

A total of 1,429 COVID-19 cases remain active province-wide. According to AHS, as of September 24th, 15,585 cases have since fully recovered from their illness. Of the 56 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 related illnesses, 14 are currently in ICU. As of the Friday update, 261 people have died in Alberta to COVID-19.