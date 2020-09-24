14 COVID-19 recoveries are being reported in the County of Northern Lights. The updated totals for that region is now at 6 active, and 48 recoveries.

Elsewhere, recoveries have been reported in the City and County of Grande Prairie as well. The city now has five active cases of the virus, to go along with 90 recoveries, while the county sits with nine active, and 49 recoveries.

Across Alberta, 158 new cases of the virus were reported as of September 23rd, from just over 12,000 tests.