The section of Clairmont being looked at as part of an Area Structure Plan (ISL)

A Virtual Community Session is being planned for October 8th for residents in Clairmont to give their thoughts about a recently developed Area Structure Plan set for the northeast corner of the Hamlet.

County officials say they’re looking to develop the 3,300-acre area, located north of Highway 43, east of Clairmont Lake, south of Township Road 730, and to the east boundary of Clairmont.

“We want to hear from anyone who has feedback, concerns or just wants to learn more about the potential plans for northeast Clairmont,” says Senior Planner Stuart Wraight. This is the first round of engagement that will inform long-term development for the area, so we hope to see the public share their thoughts.”

An Area Structure Plan provides a framework for the development of commercial, industrial, and residential areas.

The session is set to run from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m., including a presentation, summary of feedback from area landowners, and technical experts, followed by an online question and answer session. Interested residents can register online, or contact Planning & Development Services. Those unable to take in the event on October 8th, a survey will be available online the following day and will be run through October 25th.