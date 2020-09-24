Three people have been arrested, with warrants issued for five others after more than $260,000 in drugs and cash was seized as the result of an Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams investigation in Grande Prairie.

The lengthy investigation targeted an alleged regional cocaine trafficking network. While details of the timeline of the investigation were not made available, ALERT officials executed search warrants at three Grande Prairie homes and seized more than $260,000 worth of drugs and cash, including 1,143 grams of cocaine, 2,931 grams of synthetic cannabis, 1 litre of GHB, $60,010 in cash and two vehicles. A total of 33 charges have been laid as a result.

“These arrests will prove to be a substantive hit to drug trafficking in the Grande Prairie region,” said Insp. Sean Boser.

Authorities say three of eight suspects have been placed in custody, including 33-year-old Kevin Bey of Langley BC, 27-year-old Taylor Edgren of Pitt Meadows, BC, and 28-year-old Jeffrey Kayser of Peterborough, Ontario.

Police say warrants remain outstanding on the following five people, who ALERT officials believe have left the Grande Prairie region;

Christine Emes, a 29-year-old woman from Langley, B.C.;

Joseph Poirier, a 39-year-old man from Lethbridge;

Preston Dougan, a 24-year-old man from Calgary;

Christopher Gilliat, a 31-year-old man from Langley, B.C.; and

Matthew Hull, a 30-year-old man from Duncan, B.C.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the five suspects is urged to call the police.