Grande Prairie—Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin says that he is committed to voting non-confidence in the Liberal government following the Speech from the Throne on Wednesday.

The Liberal government is pledging to create one million jobs over the next year, while also pledged to expand the employment insurance system and will extend the emergency wage subsidy program into next summer.

“Flowery words won’t put food on anyone’s table,” Warkentin says. He adds without action to unlock economic development opportunities, Canadians will continue to suffer.

“The priority for the vast majority of Peace Country residents is economic stability and securing jobs in our communities as Canada continues to address the COVID-19 pandemic,” Warkentin said. “The Throne Speech laid out an attack against job creation in the Province of Alberta and sets the stage for tax hikes for Canadian families.”

Warkentin than turned his attention to what he believes is a lack of planning for Alberta as a whole, suggesting it was a problem long before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Western Canada suffered from years of anti-development legislation and anti-energy rhetoric from the Liberal government,” he says. The measures announced in this speech that attack the energy sector will only deepen the resentment felt in the Peace Country.”

The Grande Prairie—Mackenzie MP says he is calling on all Members of Parliament to reject Justin Trudeau’s narrative that he says demeans anyone who doesn’t work for a tech company like the millions of Canadians who work in the agriculture, forestry, or energy sectors.

“We must reject this threat to national unity and embrace policies that unlock economic opportunities across Canada and reward hard work. Let’s bring prosperity and sound fiscal management back to Canada.