The city is putting over $8 million to work, as several projects have been greenlit thanks to Municipal Stimulus Project funding.

The funding, which was meant for shovel ready projects, was split between the federal and provincial governments to kick start local economies still lagging from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“This is something municipalities across the country, including Grande Prairie, have been advocating for,” says Mayor Bill Given.

Given says a bulk of the money, almost $4 million of it, will be used toward road rehabilitation projects, including sidewalks and curb replacements, storm infrastructure repairs as required, and any other improvements identified in the design process. He says with the money needing to be spent by September 2021, there is no time like the present to push these projects forward.

“We know this is a great way to stimulate the overall economic activity, both locally, but also nationally, and the fact the federal and provincial governments came through with this funding is something we are thankful for.”

Also approved is $600,000 to repair the slope next to the stairs that lead down to the Muskoseepi Park from 103 Avenue and 102 street, as well as $400,000 for crosswalk improvement around the city. Given says during the pandemic, residents have been encouraged to get out and explore the city safely, and the new overhead lights and beacons could go a long way in making the Swan City much easier to get around on two feet.

“This offers us an opportunity to leap to another level in terms of improving pedestrian safety in our community… the idea there being if we can improve people’s safety and perception of safety when walking, we could make it easier and more enjoyable to walk which has lots of health benefits.”

Other projects will include work on priority storm infrastructure repairs, and building replacement at South Bear Creek Park.