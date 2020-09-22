A section of Township Road 712 will be temporarily closed due to a bridge culvert remplacement, starting September 24th. (Supplied, County of Grande Prairie)

As of Thursday, September 24th, Township Road from Range Road 84 to Range Road 85, west of Wembley, will be closed for a bridge culvert replacement. Traffic is being advised to detour around the closure using Range Road 84 and 85, as well as Highway 43.

Weather permitting, the repair is expected to see completion by early November.