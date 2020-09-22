A classic car parade is set to roll through the Town of Sexsmith on Sunday, with city officials considering it an unofficial, albeit few months late, Chautauqua Day celebration.

Normally firmly set for June 1st, Chautauqua Day was put on ice in 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension of all outdoor gatherings. Mayor Kate Potter says while it may not be the main event people look forward to on a yearly basis, it is hopefully going to be something people can look back on with fondness.

“It’s not actually a full day or anything like that, we had a classic car group approach us and say they’d love to come do a parade through the town and to end the summer well,” she says.

“It’s a great way to sort of end the summer and say we made it through, and here is a bright spot, [and] next summer will hopefully be a little bit more back to normal again.”

Potter says despite the hardships seen by not only residents in Sexsmith, but across Alberta, council was quick to agree to the proposed event at their meeting on Monday. She adds that thanks to the efforts of people in the community throughout the pandemic, the event almost serves as a thank you to all those who did their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m thankful that we have such a great community that really has taken to heart the guidelines and being careful with how they interact with other people, so it’s a great way to celebrate a difficult spring and summer.”

The parade is expected to make its way throughout the downtown portion of Sexsmith, a start time has yet to be determined. It is however expected that social distancing will be maintained by residents who take in the parade, with organizers suggesting the drivers will be staying in their vehicles before, and after the event, to add an extra layer of safety to the proceedings.