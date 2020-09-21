The Municipal District of Peace confirmed four recoveries and no new cases of COVID-19 over the course of the weekend (Supplied, AHS)

Four cases of COVID-19 in the Municipal District of Peace are now being considered to have fully recovered as of Monday. As no additional cases were confirmed in the district over the weekend, AHS says only two active cases remain, while the recoveries now total 23.

In the City of Grande Prairie, only one new case of COVID-19 was confirmed, complimented by three recoveries. The City now contains seven remaining active cases. A total of 89 cases have thus far recovered in the city, and two fatalities have so far been recorded.

The County of Grande Prairie saw two new active cases, as well as two recoveries over the course of the weekend. The new totals in the municipality are six active cases and 48 recoveries. Elsewhere in the Peace Country, Saddle Hills County is now COVID-19 free, as its sole case is now being considered to have fully recovered.

Across the AHS North Zone, there are 181 active cases of COVID-19 remaining. Of these, seven currently remain in hospitals. A total of 1115 recoveries have been noted, alongside 34 COVID-related fatalities.

In Alberta, there are 1,459 active cases of COVID-19. A total of 358 new active cases were confirmed in the province from nearly 35,000 tests completed over the weekend. Of these, 51 people remain hospitalized, nine of whom are in intensive care. Province-wide, just over 15,000 cases are being considered to have fully recovered.