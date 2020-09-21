A trio of pedestrian pathways will soon be getting a bit of a makeover. Starting September 23rd, crews will be removing the asphalt trail along Crystal Lake Drive between 91B Street and Cygnet Boulevard and replace it with a concrete sidewalk.

Work will also kick off on the installation of an asphalt overlay on the existing trail north of 68 Avenue between 100 Street and Poplar Drive, as well as the installation of a new trail north of 68 Avenue, east of the Mission Estates Plaza.

The three areas will be closed to the public until all work is completed, all construction zones will be properly signed and barricaded. Officials are asking the public to watch out for equipment and workers in the construction areas. Weather pending, construction at all three sites is expected to be complete by October 15, 2020.