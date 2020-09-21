Nominations are officially open for the Grande Prairie Volunteer Services Bureau’s annual awards. Citizens, community groups, educational institutions, and voluntary organizations are encouraged to submit nominations to the bureau, or to the city under four categories.

The GPVSB is accepting nominations of an individual, as well as a company or corporation which made notable or significant contributions in the community, or in the non-profit sector. Further, nominations of youths are being accepted for those who have made contributions through volunteerism, advocacy, leadership and/ or perseverance.

The City of Grande Prairie has partnered in on the awards, seeking individuals for the George Repka Outstanding Achievement Award, and organizations for the Bill Bowes Volunteer Organization of the Year Award.

The nomination deadline is November 2nd, 2020. Forms are available to submit a nominee on the GPVSB website.