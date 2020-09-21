The Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce is looking to hear from Grande Prairie area job seekers,

employees, and businesses about both opportunities and challenges they face.

The mission, as part of surveys, is to compile information, including factors making it difficult to find work; reasons for leaving or staying in a job; and factors that help gain and maintain meaningful employment.

Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce CEO Tanya Oliver says it’s the organization’s first real opportunity to get an in-depth understanding of the micro-challenges faced by both employers, and potential employees.

“This is the first time we’ve undertaken a study of this magnitude before, so these surveys are part of our study to understand the area better,” she says.

“It’s going to be interesting to discover the information that is different in these current times, and are existing regardless of the global pandemic or not.”

Job seekers and employees include people currently working, and those who are unemployed, consider themselves

underemployed, or looking for their first job.

Oliver adds a big key to the survey’s success could be the large geographical area it will cover, as the entirety of the MD of Greenview is welcome to have their say alongside the City and County of Grande Prairie.

“The MD of Greenview is an integral part of our region, they add to the strength and diversity of what it means to live up in this area of our province, and they’re a very valuable partner.”

The surveys, part of the Labour Market Needs Assessment, will be held in partnership with the City and County of Grande Prairie, along with the MD of Greenview, and Alberta Labour and Immigration. The surveys will be available online until October 31st.