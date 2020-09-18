The City of Grande Prairie has dropped to nine remaining cases of COVID-19. The County jumped from three, up to six as of the latest update from AHS. (Supplied, AHS)

Nine active cases of COVID-19 remain in the City of Grande Prairie after one recovery as of September 17th. At the same time, the County of Grande Prairie has seen three new active cases, making six total in the municipality.

Alberta Health Services also says he Municipal District of Greenview has two new cases of COVID-19, leaving it with three.

A woman in her 50s from the AHS North zone has died from a COVID-19 related illness. AHS has confirmed her illness was not related to an outbreak and she had not been residing in a continuing or community care facility.

Across Alberta, 107 new cases were confirmed from just over 11,000 completed tests on September 17th. A total of 1,424 cases remain active in the province. Of these, 44 remain hospitalized, including seven in intensive care.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed in a press conference early Friday afternoon the first case of COVID-19 spread within a school is likely to have occurred at Waverly School in Edmonton.