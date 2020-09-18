A Grande Prairie woman has been delivering smiles to seniors across the city, one flower at a time. Owner of Gypsy Blooms Flower Truck Joline Willsey, with the help of sponsors, has been driving a custom 1949 Chevy with a flower bed on the back to a handful of seniors and retirement communities across Grande Prairie.

She says since buying the vehicle from a couple in Airdrie last year, a tremendous amount of work has gone into the business. However, she feels it is worth it.

“It has been so wonderful, and everyone has been so supportive, and the seniors, their stories and their faces when they see me pull up, it’s definitely something I will remember forever.”

Willsey has already had four deliveries successfully wrapped up thanks to financial sponsorship from RB Oilfield, Brett and Greg Shillington, Barda Equipment, Friesen Bain LLP, and Dobko Wheaton and has a fifth already planned for September 21st. She adds since the deliveries starting picking up steam on social media, plans are in the works for more.

However, once all the regional care and seniors facilities are looked after, she hopes to turn her attention to another group she believes could use a bit of extra cheer, Grande Prairie teachers.

“I would go to all the schools, and I think that would be so amazing, [because] the teachers are going through such a tough time right now as well, I [think] that would bring some joy to them as well.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring can reach out via Facebook.