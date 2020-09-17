Only three new active cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the Peace Country since the previous AHS update. (Supplied, AHS)

The only new active cases of COVID-19 recorded across the Peace Country today were in the County of Northern Lights, and in the Municipal District of Peace. The County of Northern Lights also saw five confirmed recoveries since the previous update. Respectively, the new totals in each municipality are 27 active cases with 26 recoveries, and seven active cases with 18 recoveries.

The City as well as the County of Grande Prairie each reported one confirmed recovery. A total of 10 active cases remain in the city, and three within the county.

Clear Hills County, for the second consecutive day, reported six confirmed recoveries from COVID-19. Only nine active cases remain in the county, with a total of 76 people considered to have fully recovered.

Across Alberta, 146 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed from a total 13,003 tests completed on September 16th. Province-wide 1,483 active cases remain, 41 of whom are in hospitals. Eight people remain in intensive care from their illness.

According to AHS, over 900,000 people in Alberta have now been tested for COVID-19.

The AHS Edmonton Zone is currently reporting its highest volume of active COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, coming in today at 751 cases.