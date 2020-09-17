Tenille Townes with her New Female Artist of the Year award at the 2020 ACMAs. Supplied, Facebook)

Grande Prairie’s own Tenille Townes was officially named the Academy of Country Music New Female Artist of the Year during the socially distanced ceremony. Townes had been previously notified about the award in August when she received a surprise video call from Keith Urban, who gave her the news.

The ACM Awards, usually are hosted in April, were postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Townes received her award alongside Riley Green, who was named New Male Artist of the Year.

” You are the reason I get to live this dream, and do the thing that I love,” Townes said to fans in a Facebook post after winning the award.

“I hold on to you guys in my heart as I hold on to this thing…we’re just at the beginning and I’m so glad to be on the adventure with you all.”

Townes’ achievement, as well as performing for the ceremony at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville are the latest in a string of achievements she has collected over the last year. Some of these include singing the Canadian national anthem at the NHL All-Star Game, becoming the first female artist in the history of Mediabase Canada to have two #1 singles on the Canadian Country Music charts, and nominations for six Canadian Country Music Awards.

Also adding to her rapidly expanding list of awards, was her participation in the “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” event, which was awarded as the ACM Country Music Event of the Year.

She was also nominated for and won four awards at the 2019 CCMAs. The CCMAs will be held on September 27th.